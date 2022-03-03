Secret Invasion: Set Photos Show Actor Returning To The MCU

Secret Invasion: A new leak from the set of Secret Invasion has revealed that Don Cheadle is back in the MCU, reprising his role as James Rhodes. The actor, who was responsible for War Machine, appears in a newspaper photo, shaking hands with US President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney).

The image reveals that Ellis (William Sadler) has ended his term as president, something that could be shown during the series, or in another MCU production. There is also the possibility that Marvel will use Rhodes as vice president, an idea that had already emerged during the production of Avengers: Endgame.

“We pulled it out because it had no weight in the story, but I believe during a draft, in the five-year leap, Rhodie became vice president,” Christopher Markus told ComicBook in 2019.

“I came across two batches of footage in London today, the first one near the Bank Underground looked like the aftermath of some kind of apocalyptic event including smashed vehicles and apparently dead aliens while at Liverpool Street Station they were definitely filming for the Disney+ series Invasion Secret (the Captain America musical poster and supporting newspaper showing James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes — Don Cheadle — on the front page were some clues, and a quick Google search confirmed that the series is being filmed under the name Jambalaya that I’ve seen on the clapperboard)”.

In the plot, Nick Fury teams up with Skrull Talos to carry out an investigation into the Skrull aliens, which are infiltrated on Earth. As they are able to take the form of anyone, this extraterrestrial group began to influence different spheres of government.

The Secret Invasion cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders, reprising the roles of Nick Fury, Talos and Maria Hill, respectively. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir join them in yet to be revealed roles.

The series will have six episodes and is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on Disney+.