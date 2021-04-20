Secret Invasion: Olivia Colman to join series

Secret Invasion: Marvel may get another Oscar winner for Secret Invasion, the next series for Disney +. Actress Olivia Colman is in talks with the company to star in the production alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The previously announced project will bring Jackson back as Nick Fury, just as Mandelsohn will reprise his role as Skrull. In addition, Ben-Adir will make a possible villain, while Colman’s character has not yet been revealed.

However, it is known that Secret Invasion will have a plot that uses the events of Captain Marvel as a starting point. Although no exact plot has yet been announced, it is certain that an infiltration of Skrulls into Earth will be part of the series.

Secret Invasion: learn more about the upcoming Marvel series on Disney +

Secret Invasion is just one of many Marvel series in the upcoming Disney + release season, which also includes the long-awaited Loki, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, among others. In this new phase of the MCU, if the first two attractions, WandaVision and Falcão and the Winter Soldier, serve as a thermometer, the Nick Fury series will likely be another success.

For Colman, the project, together with Landscapers, would mark the return of the actress in an important role on TV since her departure from The Crown, in the fourth season of Netflix production, in which Imelda Staunton will assume the role that she previously occupied as Queen Elizabeth II.

Other highlights of the actress include A Favorita, which won her an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2019, as well as Meu Pai, the film for which she is nominated this year.

Secret Invasion has no official premiere yet. So stay tuned for the next news!