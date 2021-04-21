Secret Invasion: Game of Thrones actress to star in Marvel series

Secret Invasion series, Marvel’s new production for Disney +, already has a possible protagonist confirmed. Actress Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, was chosen for the cast and is in negotiations with Disney. It’s her first time in the Marvel franchise.

Details of her role have not yet been released, but there is already information that Clarke will be accompanied by Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman. Jackson will repeat his role as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn will play Skrull Talos. Ben-Adir must be the villain of the plot, according to Variety magazine.

According to information released by Disney +, the series should show “a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth for years”.

In addition to Clarke, other GoT actors will join the MCU in the coming months. Former castmates Richard Madden and Kit Harington will appear in the film The Eternals, which is set to premiere later this year.