Secret Fortnite Challenge: Where’s the Wanted Gnome?

We help you complete the secret challenge “Wanted”, added to Fortnite Battle Royale with patch 14.30. Let’s hunt for the fugitive gnome.

On October 13, 2020, patch 14.30 arrived at Fortnite. With it came new secret gnome challenges as well. The first one is called “wanted”, and it asks us to go to a specific point on the map to get a quick and easy experience. This challenge belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we help you complete it

Fortnite: secret challenge gnome location “wanted”

This secret Fortnite Battle Royale challenge is extremely simple. The only thing we have to do to complete it is to enter a game of any game mode, and go to the emblematic place Telliz de Tiburoncín, which is where El Tiburon was before in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2, in quadrant B1 of the map :



