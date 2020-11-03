Secret Fortnite challenge: where is the gnome’s grave?

We tell you how to complete the secret challenge “Afterlife Error”, added with Fortnite patch 14.50. How to get experience fast and easy.

Fortnite patch 14.50 brought with it a new secret gnome challenge. This hidden challenge, belonging to Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 is called “Error from Afterlife”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you with it

Fortnite Season 4 – Cyborg Gnome Tomb Location

This secret challenge is extremely simple. To complete it, we simply enter a game of any game mode, and go to this point on the map, in Sticky Swamp, in quadrant C6:

