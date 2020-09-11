Secret Fortnite Challenge: Bring the Wolverine Trophy

We tell you how to unlock an additional style of the “Wolverine Trophy” backpack in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the secret challenges of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass allows us to unlock an additional style for the Wolverine trophy backpack. This secret Fortnite challenge consists of taking Sentinel’s head back to its place of origin. In this section of the complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we help you complete it:

Fortnite: how to return the Wolverine trophy to its place of origin

Before starting with this hidden challenge of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, we must have completed the following Wolverine challenge of Week 3:

Find Wolverine’s trophy in Filthy Docks

Once we have completed it, we can proceed. To complete this secret challenge, we must first equip the Wolverine Trophy backpacking accessory, no matter what skin we use, or what other accessories from other locker slots we have equipped



