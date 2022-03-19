Secret Dogecoin Message From Elon Musk: DOGE Moves!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is known to be a prominent Dogecoin fan and triggered price movements with some of his social media messages, shared a tweet about his instinct for revenge and whether the biblical “putting the other cheek” method is good in this situation. However, a Twitter user jokingly assumed that the Tesla CEO’s tweet contained a hidden message about Dogecoin. Here are the details…

Musk’s followers are having fun with his tweets

Elon Musk’s tweet stated that the method of stating that “not responding to evil with evil” is a very strong idea, because doing so ends a person’s cycle of revenge. A Twitter user named “greg16676935420” with over 232,100 followers claiming to be an investor jokingly assumed that Musk had hidden the phrase “DOGE is strong” in the words of this tweet.

However, another commenter stated that Greg’s comment on Musk’s tweet allegedly means that Ethereum (ETH), not DOGE, is strong. Looking at the Dogecoin chart after Musk’s tweet, it is observed that the thirteenth-ranked altcoin by market cap increased by 5.47 percent to $ 0.1212. It is difficult to predict whether Musk’s tweet is behind this, because the cryptocurrency market entered the weekend with very positive price movements. DOGE may just be capitalizing on this positive feeling.

Elon Musk is not selling his Dogecoin (DOGE)

Meanwhile, as Somanews reported earlier in the week; Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that he will not sell cryptocurrency assets that are Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. The prices of all three cryptos briefly rose, with DOGE rising to 11 cents on crypto exchanges, an increase of 9 percent. However, this increase was short-lived.

As previously reported, one of the reasons Musk holds Dogecoin and believes it will have a bright future is because he thinks DOGE is fundamentally better than other cryptocurrencies. He also hinted that he was pointing to DOGE as one of the best currencies to trade. He pointed this out in a podcast by Lex Fridman in late December.