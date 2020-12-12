Secret discovered 20 years after game launch

Pokémon Yellow was released for Game Boy 22 years ago. However, recently, a player discovered a secret in the game that was never revealed: using a power with Pikachu to light a completely dark cave.

The video, posted on Twitter, was posted by user Ethan Dobbs and shows how the feat was done. Instead of having to use Flash HM, the player used Pikachu’s Thunder and Thunderbolt power to illuminate the entire region.

Since Thunder is one of the creature’s last abilities, the other way to achieve this enlightenment is to simply irritate Pikachu. With that, the little monster shoots a shock at your character, which makes the area light up too.

The video, posted by Ethan, already has more than 700 thousand views on Twitter. You can check the whole process by watching it below.



