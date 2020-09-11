Secret challenge Fortnite Season 4

We help you complete the secret challenge “The event of the year”, Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Gnome sherbet poster.

One of the secret challenges of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass takes us again with the gnomes, from previous seasons, in a secret Fortnite challenge called “the event of the year”. In this section of the complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we help you find the gnome poster:

Fortnite Season 4: where is the gnome poster?

A secret challenge of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 will give us 20,000 season EP for visiting a sherbet poster made by a gnome found in an emblematic place called Short Hill, in quadrant E6 of the map, in this exact point of the island:



