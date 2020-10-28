Second quarantine period in France

France has decided to restrict curfews as of October 30 due to the increasing coronavirus cases. French President Macron has announced that the measures will be reviewed in case of positive developments in the two-week period.

After Germany, France also returned to quarantine measures to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Due to the rapid increase in Kovid-19 cases in France, curfews will be applied across the country as of October 30. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the bans will continue until December 1.

In his statement, Macron emphasized that if there is a positive development in the course of the epidemic within two weeks, the measures will be reviewed.

In France, as of October 28, 523 people died in the last 24 hours due to Kovid-19, and the highest daily death toll in the last 6 months was recorded.

According to the statement made by the Public Health Institution, the number of infected people in the country increased by 33 thousand 417 in the last 24 hours to 1 million 198 thousand 695.



