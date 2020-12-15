Second One UI 3 beta for Galaxy S10 released

In some regions, Samsung is bringing the final version of Android 11 and One UI 3 to the owners of the Galaxy S20 series. However, for the users of the Galaxy S10 series released in 2019, this wait seems to take a little longer.

The South Korean company started the distribution of the S10 series of the second beta version of One UI 3, albeit with some delay. Under normal circumstances, Samsung was planning to release this version last week. The beta version is distributed in the UK, South Korea and India.

The new beta version of ZTL8 eliminates many problems detected by Samsung Members users. It is stated that the camera experience is now getting smoother, and it is underlined that the Home UI interface will not enter the reboot loop.

Samsung is expected to begin the distribution of the second One UI 3 beta version in the Note 10 series soon. The distribution was planned for the Note 10 series last week, but the distribution was delayed for similar reasons with the S10 series.

The final version of the One UI 3 interface for the Galaxy S10 series is scheduled to begin next month.



