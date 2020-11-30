Second Extinction, trailer for Duke Nukem’s voice actor

The developer Systemic Reaction released today (30), a new trailer for Second Extinction, but the focus was not a novelty or unpublished scenes of gameplay. Instead, there are lively Christmas scenes and an unusual appearance by actor Jon St. John, the eternal Duke Nukem.

In the video, he interprets a version of the song Jingle Bells, which has the lyrics totally focused on the theme of the game. Titled “Jingle Blooms”, the track is not only sung in Duke’s classic voice, but also talks about hunting and blowing up the game’s Velociraptors.

For those who are not yet familiar with Second Extinction, it is a cooperative multiplayer FPS. Only instead of battling humans or monsters, you and your friends go after dinosaurs.

Revealed in May this year, the game is now available for PC in early access on Steam. The title is also promised to launch for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but that should only happen when it is really finished and out of early access.

According to Systemic Reaction, more news about the official launch should only be announced in 2021. Until then, we can at least enjoy Duke Nukem singing beautiful Christmas songs about the dinosaurs.



