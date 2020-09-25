Second Extinction gets a new video full of gameplay

The Second Extinction game won today a long video of gameplay, showing all its electrifying action in combats against dinosaurs. Check out the new material released by Avalanche Studios Group and Systemic Reaction:

The video is pure gameplay, with no comments to distract players, and highlights its mechanics, such as cooperative multiplayer for up to three simultaneous players. In the game’s plot, the planet was taken over by mutant dinosaurs that have unusual powers, such as electric velociraptors or giant tyrannosaurs.

You need to combine your team’s weapons and skills and work as a team in order to win. The launch of Second Extinction will take place on October 13th on Steam Early Acess, Xbox One and Xbox Series S. Are you looking forward to blowing up some dinosaurs with your friends? Comment below!



