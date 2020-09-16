Second Extinction dinosaurs have an early access date

Systemic Reaction presents the early access version of its new cooperative shooter in which we will face ferocious dinosaurs; later on Xbox.

Second Extinction, the new cooperative shooter action video game in which we will have to face ferocious dinosaurs, already has a release date for its early access version on PC. Thus, those who want to start hunting hungry prehistoric reptiles will be able to do so from next October 13 through Steam for a price of 24.99 euros for an early access version that will not reach Xbox consoles (that is, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X) for up to a year. This has been presented by those responsible for it through a new trailer that you can see heading this news.

Contents of early access on PC

Thus, this early access version of Second Extinction will come with four heroes, ten weapons, five upgrades, six missions available across seven different regions, various game modes such as horde mode, new mutations, modifiers, armor upgrades and more, content that will be expanded as the title’s early access status advances.

Second Extinction is a cooperative multiplayer video game in which a group of up to 3 survivors armed to the teeth must survive the constant threat of mutant dinosaurs that have taken control of the planet; To do this, players will have all kinds of firearms, gadgets and equipment, with teamwork being their best defense against such dangerous creatures.



