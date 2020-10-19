Second Extinction, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

Nvidia’s Cloud Video Game Service Announces the Addition of Up to Eleven New Titles to Its Catalog; already available.

As is customary every week, GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud video game service, announces the arrival of new titles to its catalog, this time, with the addition of up to eleven new video games to its offering, including: the recently launched as early access Second Extinction by Systemic Reaction and Avalanche Studios or the celebrated and terrifying Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, a game that also entered as one of the free titles of the week on the Epic Games Store.

Eleven new games come to Nvidia GeForce Now

Thus, the eleven video games that become available on Nvidia’s cloud gaming service are:

Second Extinction (Steam)

Out of Reach: Treasure Royale (Steam)

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (Epic Games Store)

Kingdom: New Lands (Epic Games Store)

Cake bash

Medieval dynasty

Port Royale 4

Pro Cycling Manager 2018

Skyforge (Steam and My.com)

Thief: Deadly Shadows

One (Uplay)

The two free games from the Epic Games Store (Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom: New Lands) are also part of the GeForce Now offering and can be played from the Epic store; Second Extinction, Out of Reach: Treasure Royal and Skyforge are played from Steam. Finally, Uno, adapts it



