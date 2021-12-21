Second Extinction, A New Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Second Extinction is the new game available for free on the Epic Games Store during the Christmas 2021 campaign. We’ll tell you how to download it on PC. The Epic Games Store continues to renew its free games promotion as part of its holiday campaign. After Loop Hero, the one chosen for the next 24 hours is Second Extinction. The cooperative shooter will remain at no additional cost until December 22 at 17:00 (CET).

When you complete the redemption, it will be linked to your profile in the client forever. We must remind you that it is the full version, that is, you will not find restriction of any type of content.

“The objective is simple: to recover the Earth”, reveals Systemic Reaction in its official description. “In Second Extinction, you will face hordes of mutant dinosaurs along with two or more friends. Solo players please note: Second Extintion is designed for teams. Only the strong will survive. The current version is about your early access, that is, the current content is a preview of what will come with the full version. You will receive 6 heroes, 12 weapons, 6 main missions and multiple regions of the playable map.

Here are the steps you must follow to complete the download.

How to download for free on PC

To download you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your library of games.