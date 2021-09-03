SEC launches investigation into decentralized exchange Uniswap

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has been following a much more active policy in the regulation of cryptocurrencies, has launched an investigation on Uniswap Labs, the developer company behind Uniswap, one of the largest decentralized exchanges.

“Decentralized finance is unthinkable outside of regulation,” SEC chairman Gary Gensler said in an interview last week. Some platforms act like companies licensed from the SEC.”

According to the news of the Wall Street Journal, which is based on a person who has knowledge about the subject, but whose name has not been disclosed, it was stated that SEC officials wanted information about how users use Uniswap in the first place and how the market was created.

What did President Gary Gensler say?

Gary Gensler, who was touted as someone who had a positive outlook on cryptocurrencies before he became the head of the SEC, but said that he wanted to bring constant regulation in his applications, said the following about the DeFi market in an interview with the Financial Times in the past weeks: