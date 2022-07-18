SEC Commissioner’s Comment on “Trump” Goes Viral

Monday is officially the first day of SEC media week, and league commissioner Greg Sankey has already made some high-profile comments.

Sankey was asked about the additions of UCLA and the University of Southern California to the Big Ten and whether the additions in Oklahoma and Texas still rank first, and he had a fascinating answer.

“Yes. But I’m not sure if I want to use the word Trump these days,” Sankey said.

The second half of the answer clearly refers to Donald Trump, who was the 45th president of the United States.

Sankey is also right that Trump is a sensitive topic for many people in this country because of how politically divided the nation is.

However, Texas and Oklahoma will have a significant impact when they officially join the SEC in 2025.

Watching these two programs play in Alabama and Florida every year will be a real pleasure.