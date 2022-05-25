Sebastian Stan gets close to Annabelle Wallis in a flirty picture from a birthday party

Is there a new couple in the Marvel universe? Less than two months after Annabel Wallis broke up with Chris Pine, she may have left with Sebastian Stan.

Photographer Miles Hendrick posted a carousel of pictures from Robert Pattinson’s birthday party on Instagram on Friday, May 21. In one of the pictures, the 39-year-old star of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” snuggled up with 37-year-old Wallis. removed, the Tudor graduate almost bit his lower lip.

Neither Hendrik, Stan, nor Wallis spoke about the nature of the photos against the background of a potential romance, but other pictures on social networks from the celebrations showed a stellar guest list. In a separate photo, the 36-year-old “Twilight” star became friends with Suki Waterhouse, whom he has been dating since 2018. Zoey Kravitz, Tessa Thompson, Emily from Paris Lucien Lavisconte and other famous faces also came to the celebration.

“Friday, I’m in love ___,” Hendrik captioned his re—uploaded gallery on Saturday, not including a flirty photo of Stan and Wallis.

“Chris and Annabelle broke up,” an insider told us on March 2, noting that the now exes “have not been together for several months.”

The star of Pam and Tommy, for his part, was last linked to Alejandra Onieva, having made their romance public in 2020.

“Today, many, many… years ago, my beloved soul came to life. Every word I could say about you would not be enough,” the 29—year-old Spanish native signed an Instagram video dedicated to Stan in August 2021. Thank you for showing me how to live from the bottom of my heart. Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is its true beauty!”

While the Romanian native has kept his romance with Onieva low-key, including their current status, his recent role in Fresh has influenced his perception of dating in general.

“We often grow up with these notions of a ‘knight in shining armor,’ a hero complex on the male side, which obviously, I think, is a big part of the toxic masculinity that develops,” the Avengers: Finale actor said. said during an appearance on the “Jess Cagle Podcast” in March. “But this idea of a knight in shining armor and this idea that we often see in Disney movies and stories about growing up.”

He continued: “Sometimes we just need to re-evaluate [these ideals] and just understand how these narratives subconsciously affect us when we meet people, because we often meet people and look for evidence of certain things that we know or have heard about.”.

Stan has previously been associated with Leighton Mister, Jennifer Morrison, Dianna Agron and Margarita Levieva.