Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in Bust and Anvil, has died at the age of 57.

According to Loudwire, Anvil vocalist and guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow confirmed the news on New Year’s Day (January 1). “Condolences to the family and friends of my friend Sebastian Marino,” he tweeted.

“Sebi was my dear friend, and I will miss him very much!! Worth the weight of the “Anvil”, and he will forever preserve the life of Sebi in our history! Rest in peace, Sebastian Marino.”

“Too Much”: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our good friend and great musician Sebastian Marino.

“Seb was an asset in the studio as well as on stage for the three releases he did with us. The music world has lost one of the best.”

According to one of Marino’s associates, Bruce Pilato, the late musician died “suddenly” after being hospitalized on December 31 while working as a sound engineer in Florida. The cause of death is still unknown.

Pilato further noted that Sebastian owns and operates Sound Images, “one of the most well-known audio and video production companies in [the US].”

He continued: “Sebastian, in fact, brought a lot of high-class producers who made up the road crews of the Carl Palmer group; ASIA; and other platinum-level companies operate all over the world.”

Pilato later called Marino “a brilliant musician in his own right”, adding: “Sebastian… you were a diamond whose legacy will shine forever. Rest in peace, buddy.

Marino was a member of the Canadian metal band Anvil from 1989 to 1995 and participated in their 1991 album “For the Total Mass”. He then joined the New Jersey-based thrash band Bust in 1995, remaining with them until 1999.

The late guitarist participated in the recording of three Overkill albums: “The Killing Kind” (1996), “From Underground and Below” (1997) and “Necrosshine” (1999).