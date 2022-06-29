Seattle Hosts Preseason Games: NBA World Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

For the first time since 2018, NBA basketball games will be held in Seattle, Washington. And while it’s not Sonics yet, a revival may be on the horizon.

According to Andrew Grief of the Los Angeles Times, “The Clippers and Trail Blazers will play a preseason game in Seattle on October 3 at the former SuperSonics Arena.”

The demonstration game at KeyArena has stirred up the whole NBA world.

“It’s tough,” Blazers defenseman Josh Hart said.

“This is so cool,” another tweeted.

“Does anyone want to go to Seattle and watch the game?” The Blazers fan account asked with a laugh.

“Bring back the Sonixes already. It’s about time. There’s enough talent in the league right now for two expansion teams. Seattle deserves its team,” the user replied.

“It was great to see Durant here at Key Arena with the Warriors,” Dave Mahler said. “The crowd was great. Many there have also seen him. I wonder if we’ll see the same enthusiasm this time.”

“Tired: KD in favor of Blazers Wired: KD in Seattle Blazers,” tweeted sports journalist Kevin Wade.

It’s time for the NBA…