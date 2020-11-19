Seasons and New Pokemon are Coming to Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO will receive its biggest update to date. Seasons and Pokemon of the Kalos region will be added to the game.

For many people in our country, Pokemon is as much a story as we can watch on TV. section where the anime unpublished, has been in practice for most of the series finale of Turkey.

In reality, Nintendo continued to make Pokemon games. The 6th generation pokemons seen in the Kalos region where the story takes place in the sequel series Pokemon X and Y are now coming to Pokemon GO. Also with the biggest update of the game.

With the new update, seasons feature will be added to Pokemon GO, the level limit will change and Kalos region Pokemon will be included. The update, called Go Beyond, will be released on November 30 and will make it possible to reach level 50.

With the new seasons feature, the Pokemon and events that we will encounter in a game every three months will also change. These events will range from finding eggs to mega improvements. In addition, these themes will change according to the hemisphere where the players are located.

After the Celebration Season event, which will take place on December 1st, players will be able to catch many new Pokemon. Kalos region Pokemon will include Pokemon such as Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie, which are the starting pokemons of the region.

Level cap is rising

The highest level limit that players can reach will now be 50. With the work to be done by Niantic, it will be easier for players to level up. Niantic will give special prizes to players who reach level 40 before the end of 2020. Also, in-game Pokemon encounters, gifts and other things will be improved.

Pokemon GO remains a big game for Niantic. The company is also constantly adding new content to the game. This year, Niantic added innovations to make it easier for players to play the game from their homes during the pandemic.



