Season Three Returns: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has announced happy news for all Narcos lovers: Mexico. The streaming giant continues the Narcos saga, but with a major shift at the top, showrunner Eric Newman stepped aside on his return and co-creator Carlo Bernard will take on the role of showrunner.

Carlo Bernard has been an executive producer since the drug cartel franchise launched in 2015. Eric Newman had served as showrunner for all three seasons of Narcos and the two subsequent seasons of the Narcos reboot: Mexico will continue to be involved with the series as a producer. executive.

The upcoming season of Narcos: Mexico is the sixth overall in the lineup drama, which remains one of the top global players for Netflix.

The announcement clarifies about the participation of Diego Luna and Scoot McNairy in the next season. McNairy is indeed among the returning cast. Luna currently working on the Disney + prequel will not be available for season 3. Also, it includes the return of Wagner Moura, but behind the camera. Moura had played the role of Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos.

Narcos: Mexico, which filmed its first two seasons in and around Mexico City, will film on location during the third season amid new COVID-19 security protocols.

Netflix had also set out to expand its production footprint in Mexico, announcing plans to produce 50 TV shows and movies in the next two years. Fans are eager to learn more about Narcos: Mexico, so do we.



