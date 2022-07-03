Season Six Star Young Sheldon Watches TBBT for Research in BTS Photo

Ian Armitage is watching “The Big Bang Theory” in preparation for the sixth season of “Young Sheldon.” The CBS comedy is currently on summer vacation, but the cast and crew will eventually return to begin production on new episodes. Prior to that, Armitage, who plays Sheldon, was preparing to watch old episodes of TBBT.

Taking advantage of the popularity of the Big Bang Theory, CBS gave the green light to the first and only spin-off of the series in 2017. As the name of young Sheldon suggests, the prequel series revolves around the protagonist’s childhood in Texas before he settled in Pasadena with his friends and wife Amy. Throughout the 12 years of the original geek-oriented sitcom, members of the Cooper family occasionally visited Sheldon, creating a clan long before they were introduced again in “Young Sheldon.” Among all Sheldon’s relatives, his mother Mary was not only the first to play a cameo role in The Big Bang Theory, but also appeared more often than others.

In a new behind-the-scenes image posted by Armitage on Twitter, the actor is watching an episode of “The Big Bang Theory,” which features old versions of Sheldon and Mary, played by Jim Parsons and Laurie Metcalf. In the caption, the actor describes it as that he is “doing some research” as the start of work on the 6th season of “Young Sheldon” approaches.

Mary has appeared in “The Big Bang Theory” several times, but this particular episode refers to the fifth season called “The Revelation of the Runny Nose.” In the episode that originally aired in October 2011, matriarch Cooper visits Pasadena before embarking on her Christian cruise called The Born Again Boat Trip. Sheldon is excited at first to see his mom, but Mary is more interested in hanging out with the Pasadena gang, which infuriated the socially inept genius. In this particular scene of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and Mary were arguing over laundry when Penny came in and distracted matriarch Cooper, much to her son’s disappointment.

I wonder if Armitage is hinting at a potential storyline of the 6th season of “Young Sheldon” with this image, or if it just so happened that an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” was going on at that time. In any case, given how quickly the boy genius ages, perhaps the child actor is already preparing to adopt other manners from his older colleague. Based on the Season 5 finale, it seems that instead of focusing on Sheldon and Mary’s relationship, Season 6 of the prequel will focus more on George as he nears his death, so perhaps the young actor is preparing for an emotionally charged season.