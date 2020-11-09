Season finale Homelander’s weakness all the time

It was surprising that The Boys thought of targeting Homelander in a way that would turn his powers to a disadvantage, using one of Superman’s weaknesses that were rarely exploited.

As for his weaknesses, Superman is famous enough to know that he loses his superpowers in the presence of Kryptonite. Homelander from The Boys is equally powerful, but he doesn’t have a corresponding weakness.

The Boys attacked Homelander indirectly with a sound system employing several dozen VoughtSonic loudspeakers transmitting a signal at a frequency of 190,000 Hz. Seemingly painful to Homelander.

While not as well known as his weakness for kryptonite, the fact that Superman’s enhanced senses can be overwhelmed is something else that The Boys’ Man of Steel and Homelander apparently share.

It will be interesting to see if Season 3 of The Boys will see the team defeat Homelander again with a similar trick, based on the idea that having super senses like Superman can be a vulnerability rather than a blessing.

It’s possible, for example, that Starlight could permanently blind Homelander if he is caught off guard while using his enhanced vision powers. Either way, it’s an impressive thing to look out for in The Boys.



