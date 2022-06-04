Season: Letter to the Future Debuts in PS5 Gameplay

At the PlayStation event, for the state of affairs in June 2022, many important announcements were presented, such as the remake of Resident Evil 4 and the release window of The Last Fantasy 16. Between these huge announcements on PlayStation, it was still possible to draw attention to some exciting upcoming indie games. Season: Letter to the Future stood out among these indie showcases. and also shared new information about the upcoming release of the adventure game Season: Journey to the Future showed a new exciting gameplay, and also shared new information about the upcoming release of the adventure game.

Season: Letter to the Future was originally presented in 2020 during the presentation of The Game Awards of the same year. The announcing trailer of the strange adventure game introduced viewers to a young woman who rides a bicycle through picturesque places, cataloging cultures moments before the disaster. Her “letter to the future” with the recording of the last season seemed as touching as it was tragic, but interested fans of indie games who want to learn more.

The new trailer for “Season: Letter to the Future” offers a similar but deeper look at what was shown earlier. This is a more intimate look at the main character of the game and the work she does, including audio recordings, photographs, drawings and interviews. The trailer also briefly shows new locations and new characters. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the trailer is the pervasive melancholy, despite all the smiling faces and beautiful surroundings.

“Season: A Letter to the Future” that the game will appear at the end of this year. “Autumn” is the current release window, which, unfortunately, is not specific, but it is better than what interested gamers had before. Season: Letter to the Future will now also be released on PlayStation 4 and in addition to the PlayStation 5 console and PC, which will expand the potential audience of the game.

Initially, it was assumed that the game would be released in 2021, but it is unclear whether the developer scavengers studio had problems with the game or the volume of the project increased the time needed to complete it. The scavengers really struggled with the controversy surrounding allegations of mistreatment against the co-founder of the company. It’s unclear how the controversy affected “The Season: A Letter to the Future,” if at all.

It’s somewhat surprising how similar the Season is: A Letter to the Future between its announcing trailer for 2020 and the new trailer for The State of the Game 2022. The scavengers could have been working on keeping the game secret before launch, or perhaps the two trailers just show how uniform the vision of the project has remained over the years. In any case, very soon players will be able to personally experience the beauty of the Season: A Letter to the Future.

Season: Letter to the Future is coming out this fall on PC, PS4 and PS5.