Season 7 of “Little Wolf”: why the series was actually canceled

That’s the reason why “The Wolf Cub” was canceled, and not released the seventh season. The MTV series about the supernatural, based on the 1985 film of the same name with Michael J. Fox in the title role, started in 2011, when Tyler Posey played the main character, Scott McCall. The series, which takes place in the fictional city of Beacon Hills, received generally positive reviews and gathered loyal fans, so fans were alarmed when it turned out that the 6th season of “Wolf Cub” would be his last.

While “Little Wolf” previously split its seasons, in the last year of the show they took a different approach. Instead of telling one single story throughout the season, they divided it into arcs of 10 episodes. In the first half, Scott, Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O’Brien), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) and Malia Tate (Shelly Hennig)—as well as the others—returned to Beacon Hills for the last semester of their high school. academic year before graduation. In the second half of the 6th season of The Wolf Cub, they demonstrated their new lives, as everyone dispersed and went about their business – until they were called back to Beacon Hills, when a new villain appeared, culminating in the ending of The Wolf Cub.

However, what is interesting about The Wolf Cub series is that when the series was originally renewed for a sixth season consisting of 10 episodes in 2015, there was no mention that it would be the last. Both creator Jeff Davis and MTV executives claim that they mutually agreed to close the show after six years, because, in their opinion, it has exhausted itself. However, there was also no indication that the show was due to end any time soon before the announcement. In fact, the narrative format of Season 6-having two story arcs in the last year—implies that the show may have had to cram both stories into the last 20 episodes.

Why did MTV cancel the series “Little Wolf”?

Based on the evidence, there is a possibility that “Little Wolf” ended because it was canceled — primarily due to low ratings. But that’s not the only reason season 7 never aired. In 2016, MTV began transferring its content to programs without a script. In April of the same year, the cable network ordered 11 shows without a script, including a music competition from Mark Burnett, producer of such popular shows as The Voice, Survivor and Shark Tank. He also gave the green light to reality TV contests to take advantage of his growing audience, as well as some documentary series. MTV chose several scripted shows to balance it out, but it’s clear that they paid more attention to their unscripted content—not at all like projects like “Little Wolf.”

Secondly, it didn’t help that the ratings of “Little Wolf” have been steadily falling since it peaked in the third season, when it was watched by an average of 1.97 million people. In the fourth season of the series “Little Wolf” there was a slight drop in the audience share: 1.61 million viewers, which still remained stable, but by the fifth season the series had significantly decreased, averaging only 1.07 million viewers. By the last season, the number of fully averaged less than half a million viewers. It’s possible that the public has started to lose interest in the Cub and where he’s going, but the departure of several actors over the years could also have something to do with it. Tyler Hacklin, Colton Hayes and Arden Cho, who played outstanding characters Derek Hale, Jackson Whittemore and Kira Yukimura, respectively, left their posts for various reasons. The cub also had to cope with O’Brien’s injury sustained during the filming of the movie “The Maze Runner: A Cure for Death”, which is why they had to use Stiles sparingly in season 6. This disappointed many long-time fans who had hoped that some of the Wolf Cub characters would return in season 7, as well as the interaction between some figures, such as Stiles and Scott, would increase.

Wolf Cub: The movie can continue where season 6 left off

In September 2021, the Internet was buzzing with news about the upcoming sequel to the movie “Little Wolf”. It is currently due to be released on Paramount+ in October 2022. And, according to Deadline, Davis will be the screenwriter and executive producer of the next film, which will feature “new allies” and “trusted friends” as they “fight against what may be the most powerful and deadly enemy they have ever faced.” The best thing about the new Cub movie is that it can continue from where the series ended and gives the characters a nicer send–off than they got.

At the moment, most of the previous cast is involved in The Wolf Cub movie, with the exception of Dylan O’Brien (who plays Stiles Stilinski) and Arden Cho (who plays Kira Yukimura). Creator Jeff Davis reportedly tried to assemble the “Wolf Cub” team after the 2017 series finale, as he did not feel that the 6th season of “Wolf Cub” had properly completed the universe.