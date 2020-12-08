Season 6 will be closer to the Breaking Bad events

No matter how much Better Call Saul gets close to living up to its predecessor, there are still plenty of fans waiting for cameos from Breaking Bad’s most beloved characters. The good news? They don’t have to wait long.

The producers have already confirmed that the sixth season of Better Call Saul, which will air sometime in 2021, will wrap up the story and likely bring us up to speed on the Breaking Bad timeline. It will also end the fast-forward scenes with Gene Takovic and help to tie up loose ends about what happened after Breaking Bad.

Season 6 will have 63 episodes, one more than the Breaking Bad series (62 episodes total). The writers are currently working on the final season via teleconferences amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Some major Breaking Bad characters have appeared in Better Call Saul, including Gus Fring, Mike Ehrmantraut, Krazy-8, Gale Boetticher, and many others. But perhaps the most exciting debut occurred during season 5 episode 3 when DEA agents Hank Schrader and Steve Gomez made appearances on Better Call Saul.

We know that Agent Schrader is Walter White’s brother-in-law, who figures prominently in Breaking Bad. Watching it brings us a little closer to Walt and Jesse’s appearances, which both actors have said they are open to.

Currently on Better Call Saul, Gus Fring is building his underground meth lab and waging a war against the Salamancas, two activities that will continue in Breaking Bad.

Mike agreed to become Gus’s enforcer even though he wasn’t enthusiastic about it. Tuco Salamanca is about to get out of jail and, in time, he will be a key player in getting Jesse and Walt involved in the drug operation.

So will Walt and Jesse appear in Better Call Saul? The showrunners know that fans want to see them, but they promise that it won’t be forced if it happens. The sixth season of Better Call Saul is scheduled to air in 2021. Whether it includes Walter and Jesse remains a mystery, but we’re eager to find out.



