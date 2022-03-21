Season 6 of “Riverdale”: Betty and Archie – the end of the game?

After a long wait, the 6th season of “Riverdale” makes fans think about many things. The adventures and mysteries of Riverdale are endless, but the question that has remained relevant since the first season concerns, well, a love story. The show may have supernatural elements and murders, but at the end of the day, it’s still a show about the lives of a group of teenagers, created for a group of teenagers. So, are Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews strong, or is this not the endgame?

Betty and Archie – The trope of friends lovers manifests

No matter how much youthful fans love the relationship of enemies with lovers, we must agree that there is something undeniably useful in a well-established relationship between friends and lovers. Maybe what sets him apart is an understanding and connection that goes beyond attractiveness, or maybe the lack of toxicity that usually comes with others. Although we can’t say for sure, we do know that this is one of the main reasons why fans love Betty and Archie together.

However, this does not mean that everything was smooth with them from the very beginning. Betty initially liked Archie, and their friendship was stormy, given his attraction to Veronica. After 5 long seasons and many ups and downs, including the situation with friends with benefits, it seems that these two will finally come together again in the 6th season of Riverdale. Again, given their long history, will it be, or is there still some hope for the shippers Jughead and Betty?

Will Betty and Archie stay together in season 6 of Riverdale?

After Jughead’s hearing loss, his behavior wasn’t at its best. However, it doesn’t seem to have affected Tabitha and they are still strong. Half of Betty and Archie’s ship flies out of the window. Veronica and Reggie seem to be fine too, except for one lie that stands between them.