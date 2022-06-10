Season 4 of “Very Strange Things” will not have a happy ending

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for the 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, volume 1.

According to the creators of the show, the 4th season of “Very strange Things” will not have a happy ending. The latest season of the popular Netflix show has caused a general stir since its debut, in which the first 7 episodes of the 9-episode season were shown, and the remaining episodes are due to be released in July. In the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases”, the main cast returns, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keary, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink. Also returning this season are Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner and Paul Riser as Sam Owens, both of whom play key roles in the “Eleven” storyline.

“Very Strange Things” has been a staple show for Netflix since its debut, becoming a global phenomenon. The show got into a difficult situation due to the too long delay of the new season, which was being prepared for three years. The Duffer brothers have officially announced that the 5th season of “Very Strange Cases” will be the last season of the series, and the current one will be the penultimate chapter of the saga, which continues to unravel in darker territory. In the last season, we saw a deeper dive into the past of Eleven, which caused the appearance of a new villain in the image of Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

As the last two episodes of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” approach, the Duffer brothers told Empire Magazine (via Slash Film) that this time everything will not be so neat. Usually, the final episode of each season of “Very Strange Things” ends on a pleasant, sometimes bittersweet note with a hint of what will happen next season, but in the fourth season everything will be different. According to the Duffer brothers, the season of “Very Strange Things” 4 will not be “tied with a beautiful bow”, since the events that take place in the finale will leave things in a place that cannot be reset to start all over again, which means that the usual happy ending will not be in place. . That’s what they had to say:

Volume 2 really takes what we did in Volume 1 and enhances everything. Usually at the end of the season we tie everything with a beautiful bow, and then we tease a little: “Wait, something is unraveling.” When we move on to season five, we don’t have to do that. There will be no reset from where we finish this season.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the last two episodes of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things”, as the events resulted in a confrontation between a group of friends from Hawkins, who have already visited the Wrong Side and returned back, and the villainous threat of Vecna. The Duffer brothers have previously said that the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Cases” looks like a “spectacular blockbuster” that promises to convey emotions and actions typical of previous series finales. However, one big difference is the length of the final episode, which is the longest in the history of the show and is 2 hours 19 minutes.

Since “Very Strange Cases” is nearing its end, it is logical that the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” will become “The Empire strikes back” in the series, leaving everything in a stormy, sad or unhappy place, moving events to the darkest of possible territories. This sets the stage for a big ending that will challenge characters beyond their usual capabilities and lead the story to a well-deserved finale, which will certainly be difficult to achieve given how big the fan base for the show has become. It is impossible to please everyone all the time, especially when there are so many willing, but fortunately, the Duffer brothers stick to their instincts and continue to create a show they are passionate about, which will undoubtedly lead to a satisfactory conclusion. to the story they created with Stranger Things. The last two episodes of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” will be released on July 1.