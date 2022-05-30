Season 4 of “Very strange things”: The actor of “The Young and the Bold” helped Millie Bobby Brown become an eleven-year-old

After watching the first part of the 4th season of the TV series “Very strange things“, some became interested in learning about Young Eleven. A child actor and special effects created a younger version of Millie Bobby Brown, which we see in the Netflix series. Find out where you may have seen Brown’s colleague before, as well as how old Young Eleven should be in Season 4 flashbacks.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven | Netflix

The fourth season of the series “Very strange things” is the second television role of Marty Blair.

Marty Blair is mentioned as an Eleven-year-old in the 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” (via IMDb). However, Blair’s acting portfolio also includes Bella Fisher’s character from the soap opera The Young and the Bold. Blair has also appeared in such short films as The Sugar & Bones Club, Safe, Piece-A-Cake, The Last Dragon, Turf War and Bake Sale.

Young Eleven turned 8 years old in the memoirs of season 4 of “Very strange Things”

Most of the characters in “Very Strange Cases” were born in 1971, including Eleven. According to Terri Ives (Aimee Mullins), in the first season she is 12 years old, which contained the nursery Eleven “ten years”.

Of course, Eleven is older in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases,” which begins with memories of her young days in Hawkins’ lab. In 1979, a catastrophic massacre occurs, showing that all of Dr. Martin Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) test subjects were killed, presumably by the hands of Eleven. Later in the season, Eleven encounters these memories and relives the events of that day, revealing the truth.

Since the massacre took place in 1979, Eleven is approximately 8 years old in the flashback scenes in season 4. This makes her a 15-year-old in a modern storyline that tracks her status as a high school freshman.

The Duffer brothers used Marty Blair instead of the rejuvenating Millie Bobby Brown.

Both in the opening scene and in the memories of the massacre, Eleven sees himself in a younger form. Instead of rejuvenating Brown for this scene, her face was superimposed on Blairs (via Fanside). She replaced Brown in the flashback scenes where Young Eleven appears. Technically, Blair’s face never appears in Very strange things thanks to the magic of computer graphics.

Marty Blair has been a fan of “Very Strange Things” since the age of 4.

Since the release of season 4, the young actress has shared several behind-the-scenes posts on social media, including a video about how her hair is cut to play Young Eleven. In another post, she called the role a “dream come true,” writing on Instagram:

“Playing #youngeleven was a dream. I look Very strange things have been happening since I was 4 years old; this is our family show… all our friends and relatives know how much we love this series as a family.

It’s been so hard to keep it a secret for so long, but I’m happy to be able to share it with everyone now. I can’t thank @dufferbrothres enough for giving me the opportunity, it was amazing working with them, they are both so talented, creative, but above all, they have an amazing vision.”

Watch all seven episodes of the 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, volume I, on Netflix.