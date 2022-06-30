Season 4 of “Very Strange Things” has kept the best team of characters and done more

In the fourth season of the series “Very strange things” there are various interesting pairs of characters, although all the attention is again attracted by one reunited team from the third season: Dustin, Steve and Robin. Together with Erica, the three are part of the original Scoops Troop of Starcourt Mall, named after the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop where Steve and Robin once worked, whom Erica and her friends regularly harassed for freebies. Although Erica also gets her share of attention in season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, the trio of Steve, Robin and Dustin spend a lot of screen time together compared to most of the other participants in the series “Very Strange Things” S4.

In the third season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, best friends Dustin and Steve get Robin’s help to decipher an intercepted radio message in Russian, which prompts them to recruit Erica— the only one small enough to really do the hard work of investigating evidence leading to the Starcourt vents. . This quartet, who called themselves Scoops Troop, was the first to discover a Russian base under Starcourt. Despite her integral role in season 3, Erica is mostly not involved in the main plot of season 4 – just the facts.

Meanwhile, in the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases”, Dustin, Steve and Robin figure prominently in every key moment of the plot, and the trio also participates in other important pairs of “Very Strange Cases” characters. It starts with Max witnessing Eddie escaping from the scene of Chrissy Cunningham’s murder, which leads Max to search for Dustin and reunite 3/4 of the Scoops squad on Family Video. This team forms Hawkins’ first line of defense against the villain of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” Vecna.

Dustin, Robin and Steve teamed up again in season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”

Dustin, Steve, and Robin, along with Max, are the first to investigate Chrissy’s murder and explain to Eddie, the main witness and suspect, the existence of the Upside-Down. Meanwhile, Nancy’s own investigations allow Nancy and Robin–another wonderful Season 4 team–to find Victor Creel. Using clues from a conversation with Victor, Nancy and Robin help Dustin, Steve and Lucas realize that music can break Vecna’s spell, which will allow them to save Max before Vecna kills her. Hawkins’ team then explores Creel’s house and hires Eddie to rescue him from Jason’s angry mob. Dustin uses his compass to find Watergate, while Steve, Nancy, Robin and Eddie pass through the gate and get stuck in the Upside Down. When Lucas, Dustin and Max are detained, Dustin reunites with Erica — in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases”, Episode 7, “Chapter Seven: The Hawkins Laboratory Massacre”.

While the credit for figuring out Vecna’s motives and how to communicate/travel between Hawkins and the Underside belongs to Erica and Dustin, Steve and Robin overcome their own obstacles in the Underside. It is noteworthy that Robin was the first to go through the portal from the Inside to Eddie’s trailer, where Chrissy was killed, and Vecna opened the first portal. When Robin reunites with Dustin and Erica at Hawkins, the Miser Squad almost reunites, until Nancy becomes obsessed with the Inside Out with no other support other than Steve. After the end of season 4 of “Very Strange Things”, part 1, Dustin, Robin, Erica, Max, Lucas and Eddie must find a way to save Nancy and get Nancy and Steve out of the Wrong side.

Max joins the Hawkins gang in season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”

The ending of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” paints a bleak future for Hawkins, but the key to winning the battle with Vecna has already been revealed through Max, who becomes an important part of the Hawkins gang in season 4. In addition to reuniting with Dustin, Steve and Robin to begin the search for Eddie, Max is also the first returning actor of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, who was directly attacked by Vecna. At Billy’s grave, Max almost succumbs to Vecna’s spell, but breaks free when her friends conclude that music somehow affects Vecna’s powers. To the tune of Max’s favorite song — “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush — Max flies out of Vecna’s head in season 4 of “Very Strange Things”, Episode 4, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy.” This epic scene not only gives Max the most viral moment of the season, but also revives public interest in Kate Bush’s underrated discography.

The best character teams of the 4th season of the TV series “Very strange things”

The missing abilities of Eleven in Very strange cases, the fate of Hopper in Kamchatka in Russia and the Byers family’s move to California led to various other interesting pairs of characters and teams that go beyond the main Hawkins gang. Owens convinces Eleven to work with Dr. Brenner again, and through Brenner’s use of the NINA facility in Nevada, Eleven is also reunited with One, who eventually becomes lost in flashbacks. Somehow Murray and Joyce see even more action than the Eleven who travel to Russia in search of Hopper.