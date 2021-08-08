Season 4 of Stranger Things Brings The Series “To Its Final End”

Stranger Things: David Harbor (Jim Hopper) assures that the directors of Stranger Things already have a clear ending, and that this fourth season is aimed at it. The fourth season of Stranger Things, the defining series of Netflix’s success, begins to take shape, although the production company and streaming platform have not yet given a definitive date for its premiere. This next batch of episodes, which will be “more epic and cinematic”, obviously leaves a closer end, something that has been corroborated by David Harbor, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper, who assures that this season “directs the series to its final end ”.

In a recent interview on the occasion of his participation in Black Widow, in which he plays Red Guardian, there was also space to talk about the popular Netflix series, which despite everything, may still have 1 or 2 more seasons left , apart from this forthcoming fourth, according to its director Shawn Levy. Levy has pointed out on occasion that the Duffer brothers, the other top managers of Stranger Things with him, already have the ending in mind, and that they are far from lengthening and thinking about the series on the fly.

Harbor glimpses the end

“It’s bigger – season four – that comes first,” says Harbor. “In perspective, in scale, even in the idea that we are no longer in Hawkins. We are introducing new things, and also heading in a direction to have a clear, specific and definitive ending at some point, which I still cannot talk about ”.

In a similar vein, as we said, Ross Duffer expresses himself, who assures that “season four will not be the end. We know what and when it will be. The pandemic has given us time to look ahead and think about what is best for the series. Starting to fit that in has given us a better idea of ​​how much time we need to tell this story. ”

Meanwhile, the synopsis of this fourth season remains a mystery, but the end of the third, without going into spoilers, makes it clear that Harbor’s character, Jim Hopper, will give more than one surprise.