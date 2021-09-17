Season 4 of Sea of Thieves Will Have Underwater Areas To Explore

Leonard Manson
Sea of Thieves: Extending exploration environments for Sea of Thieves players, the game’s development team at Rare revealed that the title’s Season 4 update will allow players to explore underwater environments.

The small trailer that we can see in a message posted on the game’s official Twitter profile gives an idea of how these areas will be, further expanding the options for the pirates on duty.

All of this content will be available from September 23rd, and a new Plunder Pass will also be released at the time – and it can be obtained in both a free and a paid version that brings as an extra some cosmetic items and more money for the your wallet.

Sea of Thieves is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

