Season 3 Of Disney+’s Popular Series The Mandalorian Has Started Shooting

The Mandalorian: The first season of The Mandalorian, one of the first special contents of Disney Plus, the new video streaming platform of Disney, finished in 2019 and the second season at the end of 2020. The third season of the series, which is highly loved by the fans, is currently eagerly awaited. Good news came in the past few hours.

Filming Has Started

According to the statement made by Carl Weathers, one of the actors of the series, the shooting of the third season of The Mandalorian begins today. Unfortunately, it is unknown how long the shooting will take. However, it is expected to take about 3 months.

The third season of The Mandalorian will air in 2022. At the end of this year, The Book of Boba Fett series, which will take place in the same time frame as The Mandalorian, will be released. It should be said that the next few years, and possibly beyond, are full of Star Wars content.