Season 3 gets new names in the cast

This Thursday (24), through its social networks, Netflix announced three new cast members for the third season of Sex Education. Singer and songwriter Dua Saleh, along with Jason Isaacs (famous for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter Saga) and Jemima Kirke (HBO’s Jessa from Girls) will bring new characters to life in the series.

Jason Isaacs will play Peter Groff, the older, arrogant and successful brother of director Michael Groff (played by Alistair Petrie). The character will reappear in his brother’s life after learning of his separation.

Meanwhile, Jemima Kirke will be Hope, the new headmaster of the Moordale school who appears to replace Mr. Groff. According to what has been released so far, Hope would have been a student of Moordale when she was a teenager. Finally, Dua Saleh will play Cal, a non-binary student who will challenge Hope’s vision for the “new” Moordale.

Remember that the 3rd season of Sex Education started to be officially produced in early September. Filming was also announced on Netflix social media in a very creative way.

The expectation of the public is to be able to see the new wave of episodes at the beginning of 2021. However, there is no confirmation as to when Season 3 will premiere on Netflix.

The series, which has been highly praised by specialized critics, in addition to captivating the public, may have its first two seasons watched in full by the Netflix streaming platform.



