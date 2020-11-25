Season 3: Fall Guys Players Assemble Puzzle

Fall Guys players are putting together a puzzle to learn more about Season 3

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is putting their players to work to get some clues as to what Season 3 will bring.

While some developers post a sneak peek to get people excited, the Fall Guys team is handing out puzzle pieces for everyone to put together.

The way it works is pretty simple – the developer made a post on Twitter and Discord and asked 300 people to react in some way. Everyone who has a piece is now trying to get together to figure it out. Interestingly, the Discord and Twitter groups have pitted against each other. As the day progressed, the Discord team’s progress has been being tracked, and they seem to be ahead! They have managed to put together a numbered grid to help organize their efforts. That’s all well and good, but they can’t seem to find piece number eight, which is becoming a joke.

Somagnews informs you that the picture is still getting clearer, but so far a Christmas themed level can be peeked alongside a snowman skin. There also appears to be a penguin, but we’ll see how the day progresses.

If you’re curious to see how it plays out for yourself, you can find the two teams battling it out on Twitter and Discord. Of course, it is easier to follow him on Discord.

This is a weird social experiment lol#FallGuysSeason3 #JigSawus Twitter vs. Discord pic.twitter.com/alcFBSu57q — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020

Fall Guys Season 2.5 introduced a new round

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was in the middle of season 2 on PS4 and PC, and its next update was season 2.5. This update, which is now available, which features numerous Ronda variations, plus a brand new one called “Big Fans”.

Expect more hammers and rotating obstacles than ever. The new Big Fan Round involves running and jumping over spinning blades high in the sky, making it another level of hectic platforming. While Mediatonic hasn’t revealed all the specifics of which rounds are going to be mixed and how, we expect a lot of changes.



