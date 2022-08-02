Season 2 of “Sandman” Gets an Exciting Update Ahead of the Season 1 premiere

Despite the fact that the second season of “The Sandman” has not yet been released on Netflix, it received an exciting update from producer David S. Goyer before the premiere of the first season. Goyer, known for writing the Wesley Snipes Blade trilogy and developing the story for the trilogy The Dark Knight, has been involved with the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novels for the better part of a decade, first presenting a film adaptation for Warner Bros. in 2013. Goyer was supposed to produce the film The Sandman with Gaiman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was also tied to the lead role and was potentially the director, although as he underwent a number of rewrites, Gordon-Levitt left due to creative differences, and the project was eventually canceled.

After several years of unsuccessful attempts to adapt it for the big screen, Warner Bros. turned to the small screen when watching the TV show “Sandman”, where the director “Logan” presented the concept of the HBO series, which was rejected, while WBTV approached the creator of “Supernatural” Eric Kripke for an adaptation, only for Gaiman to disapprove of his vision. After all, Netflix acquired the rights to “The Sandman” in mid-2019, and Gaiman joined the development along with Goyer and Allan Heinberg from “Wonder Woman,” who are also executive producers of the series. As it prepares for its premiere, the creators of “The Sandman” are looking back on the long road of comic book adaptations and the potential future of the series.

On the eve of the long-awaited debut of the show, Den of Geek met with the creative team of The Sandman to discuss the Netflix series. Co-developer/executive producer David S. Goyer offered an exciting update to the second season, confirming that the script for the next season is already in the process, and noted that after the creation of the first season, it became easier to plan for the future of the show. See what Goyer shared below:

“In a way, it’s easier because we introduced the audience to the basic ideas. We have shown how living in a dream can affect the waking world. When this foundation is done, the show can now build on these themes. They are more like jazz, where you can plan variations. And we will spread our wings a little more.”

It should be noted that although Goyer said that work is underway on the script for the second season of “Sandman”, he has not yet received official permission from Netflix, who are probably waiting to see how the show works before officially renewing it. “The Sandman” will not be the first series on the streaming platform, the creative team of which will start writing the next season before the extension, as the writers of the live action movie “Cowboy Bebop” have prepared some scripts for the 2nd season before its release. premiere. However, due to the fact that the show received generally mixed reviews from both critics and viewers, and the number of viewers was low, Netflix canceled “Cowboy Bebop” after the first season, thereby destroying the scripts of the second season.

With that said, the creators of the Sandman show on Netflix throughout its development and production remained very confident in the possibility of success on the streamer. Gaiman has often expressed his desire for loyalty to the Sandman series, and given that Netflix will be looking for a new name for the tents after the completion of “Very Strange Things,” a DC comics adaptation could fill this void along with “The Witcher” if the first season turns out to be a success. Only time will tell when “The Sandman” will be released on Netflix on August 5.