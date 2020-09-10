Season 2 confirmed: Rapper replacing Hatik

For those who have not followed the series, we invite you to stop reading now. For everyone else, we won’t have to remind you that Apash, played by Hatik passed the weapon on the left.

In other words, he was left for dead in his car, after the final concert of the Validé series. All of this while he was live on Instagram!

So it’s very likely that we will only hear about him in the past tense for Season 2. However, a new face has just joined the cast, and we hope that it will not fall, for once.

It is therefore Laeticia Kerfa, a young rapper who will now be the heroine of Validé. We know that the rap game does not give women a gift, after all.

VALIDATED: LAETICIA KERFA TAKES THE STAR ROLE FOR SEASON 2

We had already seen Apash, or rather Hatik, struggling to make a name for himself at the very beginning of the series. The ascension will not be a long calm river for this young artist, 24 years old in real life.

The young commuter is not at her first attempt with the Validé series. Besides the fact that she raps under the name Original Laeti, she does quite well on stage.

Some have therefore already seen her at the theater in Aubervilliers, playing in the play Du sale alongside Janice Bieleu. It is therefore a new rising star who joins the cast of the series, not yet validated by B20!



