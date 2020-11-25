Search Party: Susan Sarandon joins the cast of season 4

Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon will make a cameo in the cast of the 4th season of Search Party. Along with her, actresses Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd and Lillias White, as well as actor Griffin Dunne, will also participate in the next episodes of the series.

Sarandon will appear as Lylah, Chip’s wealthy aunt (Cole School), who appears to have a rather controversial personality. Busy Philipps will play Donna DiMarco, the actress who plays Portia (Meredith Hagner) in a film about the murder of Keith Powell (Ron Livingston).

Meanwhile, Ann Dowd plays Paula Jo, Chip’s nosy neighbor who is a Christmas fanatic and Lillias White will play Wilma, a world-famous talk show host who becomes obsessed with Chantal (Clare McNulty).

Griffin Dunne will appear as Richard Wreck, CEO of a confectionery company, who may offer some relevant clues regarding the mysteries presented during the season.

The fourth season of the production, which is currently in charge of streaming HBO Max, will be released in January 2021. In the plot, we will see that Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by Chip. He even tries to persuade her in every way to get what he wants.

Alongside this, we see Elliott (John Early) joining the cast of a very conservative program and Drew (John Reynolds) wanting to disengage from his past. The character appears working in a theme park with a very peculiar costume.

Some publicized photos directly related to these characters still reveal that Drew will find a new love interest in his new job and Elliot will address several controversial topics on television.

The 4th season of Search Party debuts sometime in January 2021 on HBO Max.



