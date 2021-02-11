Search Party: series is renewed by HBO Max for season 5

After showing the 4th season of Search Party in January, the streaming platform HBO Max has now announced the renewal of the series for the 5th season.

The renewal announcement was accompanied by confirmation that Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, the show’s showrunners, signed a two-year contract with streaming for the development of other projects.

Bliss and Rogers commented on the renewal and the new contract signed with the streaming service. They took the time to joke about possible new projects for HBO Max. to the platform. Potential titles for upcoming shows include Monkeys Love Manhattan and The Pineapple Predicament. These are not real programs and we would never present them, but they show that we can invent titles if we need to ”.

HBO Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, also spoke. “Charles and Sarah-Violet are the masters of the genre mix and we can’t wait to see what comes next. It was a joy to work with them – they are very smart, extremely funny and have such a different worldview – we couldn’t be happier for them to continue to call HBO Max home ”.

About Search Party

Search Party was a series originally broadcast on the TBS TV channel, the broadcaster on which it aired its first two seasons. From the third year on, the program moved to a new location, being distributed by HBO Max.