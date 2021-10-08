Search Engines Call On EU For New Antitrust Measures Against Google

Google: In an open letter released on Thursday (7), four search engines asked the antitrust authorities of the European Union (EU) to take new measures to curb the market dominance exercised by Google. They want lawmakers to implement rules to ensure competition.

Fined 4.24 billion euros by the European Commission in 2018 for using Android to establish itself as the main operating system search platform, the Mountain View company made some changes. However, rivals claim that this was not enough to guarantee a level playing field.

“Despite recent changes, we do not believe it will significantly change market share due to persistent limitations,” signatories said. The document, prepared by search engines DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Qwant and Lilo, was sent to the EU.

According to representatives of these search engines, the preferences menu provided by Google on Android, which allows you to choose the default search platform when setting up a new device, has not been released on other operating systems. Also, it is only shown once and makes it difficult to modify the checked option.

Right to choose

Proposed late last year, the Digital Market Act (DMA) establishes regulations regarding what technology companies can and cannot do. It should come into force in the EU from 2023, if approved by the countries that make up the bloc, but it has already served as the basis for this case.

According to alternative search engines, new rules based on DMA need to be created by legislators to guarantee the users’ right to choose. They ask consumers to be able to define, at any time and with a single click, which search engine to use.

In the example shown, the group claims that it is necessary to make more than 15 clicks or restart the device to change the option on Android.