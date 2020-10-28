Search Engine for Apple to Rival Google

There has been a new development regarding Apple’s search engine under the allegations. Speaking to the Financial Times, Bill Coughran said Apple has a team that he trusts very much for its search engine. The Financial Times suggests that the balances can change at any time.

There have been some new developments regarding the search engine allegedly working on the US-based technology giant Apple. According to a report in the Financial Times, the giant company is about to complete its search engine studies. In an interview with Bill Coughran, one of the important names in the industry, the Financial Times claims that the balances can change at any time.

According to statements made by Coughran, Apple says it transferred John Giannnandrea, one of Google’s search engine manager, at least two years ago. The company even set up a special team to develop search engines as of that day. In the statements made on the subject, it is stated that there are findings that the search engine may already be working.

In fact, Apple’s attempt to create its own search engine was inevitable. Because there is an annual agreement between the search engine giant Google and Apple of up to $ 12 billion. This agreement, which is the subject of a report we recently shared with you, did not go unnoticed by the US government. It is not known how the case will be concluded, but it is obvious that Apple is under pressure because of this issue.

Meanwhile, Apple has a market value of over $ 2 trillion. In addition, the company has around $ 200 billion in cash. This serious income means Apple can develop its own search engine well. It seems that the coming days will be recorded as the days when Apple is more on the agenda with its own search engine.



