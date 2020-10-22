Search Among Us has increased 6000% in recent months

Among Us’ success in 2020 is undeniable and it doesn’t look like it’s going to diminish anytime soon, with a survey by the consulting firm Decode pointing out that only between August and September, InnerSloth’s indie title had a 5,900% increase in Google searches!

According to the information revealed by the company, 69% of gamers enjoying this adventure are women, and in total, 76% are up to 18 years old, 13% are between 19 and 24 years old and 9% are between 25 and 34 years old.

In addition, on YouTube, there are almost six thousand videos about the game on Brazilian channels only, and all were posted between January and October this year.

The data also proved that the game reached around 100 million downloads worldwide, with around 17 million (20%) only here in Brazil.

Another cool detail, is that in the beginning of September, Among Us occupied the 12th position among the most downloaded in the Brazilian App Store, but in just 10 days, the game went up a lot in the ranking, conquering the first place of this list! In the Play Store, it occupies the second position, and currently has 1.2 million active users, an increase of 1,363% compared to August.

Who would have thought that this unpretentious game launched in 2018 was going to be the biggest blow in this pandemic season, right?



