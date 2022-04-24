Sean Penn and Leila George have finalized their divorce less than a year after announcing their divorce

According to court documents reviewed by Us, the decision on divorce was made on Friday, April 22.

Earlier, we confirmed that the 30-year-old Australian native filed for divorce from the 61-year-old Gazlita star in October 2021 after one year of marriage.

“There’s a woman I’m so in love with, Layla George, who I only see day in and day out because I messed up the marriage,” Penn told Hollywood Authentic magazine earlier this month, claiming his role in the collapse of their marriage. “Technically we were married for a year, but for five years I was a very careless guy. I wasn’t a fucking con artist or any of that obvious shit, but I allowed myself to think that my place in a lot of other things was very important, and that included my place in total depression and addiction to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning, watching the news, watching the [president’s] era Trump, watching her and just desperate.”

He continued: “And as it turns out — it shocks you — [] beautiful, incredibly kind, talented young women who [marry] a man much older than them in years, they don’t really like it when they get up from a peaceful night’s sleep, and their new husband is lying on the couch, hasn’t slept since 4, watches all the shit that’s going on in the world, and decided that 10:30 in the morning is good, it’s time to drink a double vodka with tonic and ambien and say, “Good morning, dear.” I’m going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this shit.” As it turned out, women, as described, they don’t like it.”

The California native told the publication he’s not sure what “will happen to us,” but called the “Mortal Machines” actress his “best friend” and “the most influential and inspiring” person he’s ever had in his life.

Penn and the actress secretly married in July 2020 after four years of dating. (They were first linked in October 2016.)

“We made a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was the county commissioner on Zoom, and we were in the house with my two kids and her brother, and we did it this way,” the Mystic River star revealed during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August 2020, showing off her engagement ring.

Before his affair with George, the “Milk” star dated Charlize Theron between 2013 and 2015. He was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, respectively. Penn and Wright, 56, are raising daughter Dylan and son Hopper.