Sean Payton predicts Tua will take the bench: NFL World Reacts

Some NFL analysts believe that this year Tua Tagovailoa will finally prove that he is a reliable starting quarterback in the league.

Sean Payton is not one of those people.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the former New Orleans head coach predicted that Tua would be on the bench sometime this season.

“I think at some point we’re going to see two quarterbacks in Miami,” Payton said.

The NFL world reacted to this prediction on Twitter.

“I don’t care what the guy who thought Tysom Hill was a good quarterback thinks about Tua,” one fan wrote.

“I’m glad Mike McDaniel is our head coach and not this guy,” another said.

“Doesn’t Sean read dolphins’ Twitter? Does he not know that Tua will lead them to the division title?” another added.

This prediction could come true. Earlier this year, the Dolphins organization had “unacceptable contacts” with Payton about becoming the next head coach in Miami while he still had a contract with the Saints.

Payton coached Tua’s understudy, Teddy Bridgewater, for two seasons in New Orleans (2018-19).

Tua threw for 270 yards, made one touchdown and did not intercept the ball on a 23/33 pass during the Dolphins’ season-opening victory over the Patriots last Sunday.