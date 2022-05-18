Sean Paul says Beyonce Once confronted him over rumors they picked up during the recording of “Baby Boy”

Setting the record straight! Despite what some fans might think, Sean Paul confirmed that his relationship with Beyonce was nothing short of professional when they collaborated on the 2003 dance duet “Baby Boy.”

Paul, 49, however, also claimed that the “Crazy in Love” singer once told him about rumors that they were an item that began circulating after “Baby Boy” and its accompanying music video were released. On Monday, May 16, in an interview with The Daily Beast, the reggae singer said that 40-year-old Beyonce took him aside when they performed together at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2003.

“She was furious and said, ‘I need to talk to you,'” the “Temperature” singer said. “So we go back and talk, and she’s like:”What are all these rumors about? I just want you to know that.”

Paul says he told Beyonce that the rumors “don’t come from me,” but nevertheless claimed that he distanced himself from the “Halo” singer. “It’s weird,” he said. “Maybe it has something to do with her leadership at that time.”

The Jamaican native also joked that although he and the pop star had never had an affair, “I wish!” He recalled how excited he was at the time to collaborate with the Formation vocalist. “I’ve always admired her music, and it’s beautiful. So when I heard that Beyonce was leaving on her own and wanted me to release a single, I thought, “Hell yeah.”

When “Baby Boy” was released in 2003, the “Love On Top” singer was already dating her current husband Jay-Z. After Paul did not perform with Beyonce at the MTV VMA Awards in 2003, speculation arose that the rapper “Empire State of Mind” prevented Paul from performing with his then-girlfriend.

The “Get Busy” singer denied an alleged altercation with 52-year-old Jay-Z during a 2012 performance on RapFix Live. “This is a rumor that has started. I knew Jay-Z even before I met her [Beyonce],” Paul said. He added that at first he didn’t pay attention to the rumors because it benefited his career. “The general public blew him up in some things. I just kept quiet about it for years because it was doing its job. There was just a lot of debate. She’s an amazing artist, the song was at number one for about nine weeks, so it was a special time for me and for dancehall,” said the rapper.

The co-authors of “Drunk with Love” got married in 2008. They have three children: Blue, 10 years old, and twins Sir and Rumi, both 4 years old.

Paul has been married to Jamaican TV presenter Jodie Stewart since 2012. The couple has two children: Levi, 5 years old, and Remi, 2 years old.