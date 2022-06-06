2022 was a huge year for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVeigh. After winning his first Super Bowl in February, he started the summer by getting married.

Over the weekend, McVeigh tied the knot with his longtime fiancee Veronica Homin. But the wedding itself caused a real stir.

McVeigh gave his all at the wedding in different ways. He had a Lombardi Trophy wedding cake, danced on stage to Tupac Shakur’s rap, and was attended by some of his noisiest current and former players.

NFL fans are very pleased with how amazing the wedding scenes were. Almost everyone praises McVeigh for a unique wedding that no other head coach would dare to arrange:

It’s no secret that Sean McVeigh is one of the brightest characters in the NFL. Thanks to how lively he is on the sidelines, how outspoken he is at press conferences, as well as his addiction to drinking in society, he has become a favorite of fans throughout the league.

It doesn’t hurt that McVeigh is one of the most successful NFL coaches in the last five years.

In just five seasons, he went 55-26 with three NFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances, as well as his recent win.

And at the young age of 36, he can become a stable force in the NFL for many years to come.