Sean McKay reacted honestly to the Rams’ loss by the Bills

Ahead of the opening of the 2022 NFL season on Thursday night, the Buffalo Bills were one of the most popular bets to win the Super Bowl.

They showed why. Buffalo defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a final score of 31-10.

The Rams offense struggled in the second half and couldn’t keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills. After the defeat, head coach Sean McVeigh reacted honestly to the beating.

Here’s what he said via ESPN:

“When you look at how this game has evolved, [I] feel a huge sense of responsibility to this team,” McVeigh said. “We weren’t ready to leave. I am very proud of it, and it is my merit. I have to play better. I made a lot of decisions that I thought didn’t put our players in good enough places.

So it was a humiliating experience, but we’re going to stay in touch. We will all look inside ourselves. We’re going to do a better job moving forward.”

The next one for the Rams will be the context against the Atlanta Falcons.

Can they come back to normal?