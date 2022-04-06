Sean Lowe Admires Catherine Giudici in Adorable Post: “Not Just a Pretty Face”

The sweetest! Former Bachelor star Sean Lowe has no shortage of wonderful things to say about his wife Catherine Giudici.

The Texas native, 38, shared two photos of 35-year-old Giudici on Instagram: one solo shot and one of her cuddling with her children. Despite the fact that her birthday will not come until the end of April, Lowe found time to dedicate the post to his wife.

“She’s not just a pretty face. This woman has great legs too! Okay, I’m done. Not only is she the best mom in the world, she also works tirelessly to create her two businesses, @loweco.ncierge and @lowe_co, and rarely gets recognized for either of them,” he wrote on Instagram on April 1. “It seems she never has a free minute for herself, but she never complains about the hundreds of things she does daily to support our family. So this is just my little way of shedding light on my talented and selfless fox wife.”

In true Lowe style, the reality TV personality added some witty jokes to the caption to her sincere words. Maybe he made a post on April Fool’s Day, but this time there were no practical jokes!

Giudici recently also shared her love for her husband on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of her children—Samuel, 5, Isaiah, 3, and Mia, 2—smiling in the sun. “I got married to an all-American hunk. What I expected from his children,” she wrote.

The couple, who met in the 17th season of “The Bachelor” and got married in January 2014, continues to leave fans swooning from their long-term romance. Along with the fact that they are raising three children together, they are making countless efforts together, from business ventures to weight loss.

Lowe and Giudici even tried out the Nutrisystem partner plan together, which led to significant success.